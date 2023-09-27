Lawmakers are holding hearings to learn what they may need to change, such as Measure 110.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers are working to make more changes to local drug laws to deal with the statewide drug crisis.

While they won’t be back in session until February 2024, lawmakers are holding hearings to learn what they may need to change, such as Measure 110. Lawmakers are also going to look at whether to make a law that would ban open drug use statewide, even though the Portland City Council approved a ban-state law would have to be changed for it to go into effect.

Lawmakers heard from authorities in Southern Oregon on Wednesday, who said they are also facing a drug crisis in that region of the state.

“I know policing will not arrest their way out of addiction. We don’t want to. But we do believe in some sort of consequence to encourage people to move toward treatment,” said Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman.

Additionally, legislators are feeling the pressure of a proposed ballot measure that would have voters change parts of Measure 110 to recriminalize possession of certain illegal drugs like heroin and meth and require rather than encourage treatment.

However, a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found no correlation between Measure 110 and an increase in deadly overdoses. Results show that overdoses in Oregon increased at a similar rate to all other states and that there is no sign the measure helped decrease overdoses.

