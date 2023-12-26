PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Big changes are coming to Oregon and Washington in the new year, thanks to certain laws passed earlier in 2023.

Starting Jan. 1, changes are coming to some of the most urgent needs of Oregon residents, targeting the state’s drug crisis, retail theft, and child tax credits.

One law will combat the drug crisis with bills focused on educating Oregon’s youth about the dangers of fentanyl and preventing overdose deaths.

House Bill 2513 – designed to improved the voter-approved Measure 110 – will increase addiction treatment staffing and speed up funding getting out the door as lawmakers say in a bipartisan move, they’re trying to give Measure 110 a chance to succeed.

“We’ve had at least 60,000 Oregonians who have received services and that number is growing every day,” Rep. Rob Nosse said. “Even though we’ve had differing views about Measure 110, we’ve all been able to come together and work out and recognize the importance of making this measure a success.”

As retail crime continues to plague Oregon businesses, Senate Bill 340 will impose harsher penalties for those convicted of retail theft. This comes as growing theft not only harms businesses and puts employees at risk, but also drives up costs for customers.

“In Oregon, alone, it’s estimated that organized retail crime has cost the state $1.4 billion in lost economic activity,” Derek Sangston with Oregon Business and Industry said.

Through HB 3235, the new year will introduce Oregon’s first child tax credit. Families earning less than $30,000 per year will get $1,000 tax credits for each child five years old or younger. Lawmakers hope it will help families in need after looking to see how tax credits have impacted other families nationwide.

“Giving money back to the taxpayers was one of the most effective ways to end child poverty. In Oregon we still have 15% of children living in poverty,” Rep. Lisa Reynolds said.

In Washington, wages are at the forefront of changes in 2024. Some workers can expect a boost to their paychecks with a raise of the minimum wage to $16.28 an hour for workers 16 and older.

According to the Washington State Dept. of Labor and Industries, minimum pay is also increasing for rideshare drivers with companies like Uber and Lyft. In trips outside of Seattle, drivers will earn 38 cents per passenger platform minute and $1.31 per passenger platform mile or $3.37, whichever is greater.

