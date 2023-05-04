PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second day in a row, the Oregon State Senate floor session was adjourned early because there weren’t enough Republican Senators present to reach a quorum.

Twelve state senators were absent or excused from the Senate floor Thursday, the same number of absences that forced the floor session to adjourn early Wednesday.

The lawmakers’ absences are delaying the reading of some major bills going through the legislative session, including one focused on abortion access and gender-affirming care and another one focused on gun regulations. The two bills — HB 2002 and HB 2005 — were supposed to be read on the Senate floor Thursday.

Republican leaders on Wednesday were calling for transparency and accountability — claiming the bills being considered are “unreadable.” The lawmakers also demanded the removal of Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner from his leadership position.

According to a release from the Oregon Senate Republican Leader’s office, Wagner was “knowingly and willfully violating Senate Rules, Oregon statute, and the Oregon Constitution.” Wagner allegedly ruled bills being considered during Monday’s floor session were compliant even though Senate Republicans claim the bills were in violation of Oregon law.

The Republican House leader said the walkout had “solid” support from the Republican caucus.

In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Tina Kotek urged the Republican senators to return “to fulfill their obligation to serve the public as soon as possible.”

In 2022, Oregon voters passed Measure 113 which is intended to limit walkouts and prohibit any member with more than 10 unexcused absences from serving the following term.

