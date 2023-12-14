PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Republicans who are challenging the Secretary of State’s decision — barring them from running for re-election — will make their arguments directly to the Oregon Supreme Court Thursday.

This all stems from the Republican six-week walkout over issues including abortion, transgender health care and gun rights. It was the longest walkout in the Oregon legislature’s history.

The issue Republicans are now facing involves a ballot measure passed in 2022 that disqualifies lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from re-election.

Nine Republican lawmakers and one Independent gathered more than 10 unexcused absences each.

Supporters of the measure had hoped it would prevent walkouts like this one.

GOP lawmakers filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the walkouts were a lawful form of political protest. Additionally, they state that it’s up to the Senate president’s discretion if lawmakers’ absences are excused.

