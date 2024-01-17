Oregon Secretary Griffin-Valade previously confirmed she wouldn't be removing Trump from the ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few days after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to hear a case challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility for the primary election ballot, Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade has shared a preliminary list of the presidential candidates that Oregonians could vote for this spring.

According to Griffin-Valade’s Tuesday announcement, this year’s Democratic candidates include current President Joe Biden, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and political activist Marianne Williamson.

As of Jan. 16, the Republican candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

During President Biden’s first speech of his 2024 re-election campaign, he denounced Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump’s involvement in the 2021 insurrection is also why five Oregon voters filed a complaint against Secretary Griffin-Valade for allowing the former president to be a candidate.

Free Speech for People argued that his placement on the ballot violates Section Three of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people from holding any public office if they’ve “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

In November of last year, Griffin-Valade confirmed that she wouldn’t remove Trump from the primary ballot. The following month, Free Speech for People filed another case with the Oregon Supreme Court.

The court declined to hear the argument just last Friday, Jan. 12. The decision was deferred to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is set to review a similar case in Colorado’s highest court.

By election day on May 21, Oregon’s primary ballot could look different.

“The Secretary intends to review the list of candidates using then-current data and issue a final list after Oregon’s candidate filing deadline has passed and before providing the list to county clerks for inclusion on the primary ballot,” Griffin-Valade’s office said. “Names will be removed from the list if a candidate suspends their campaign or otherwise publicly announces that they are no longer running for President in the 2024 election.”