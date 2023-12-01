PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade is joining a nationwide campaign aiming to increase trust in election officials amid the spread of misinformation surrounding elections and voter information.

The #TrustedInfo2024 campaign, an effort from the National Association of Secretaries of State, began after a “wake of the lies and false information that spread after the 2020 election,” Griffin-Valade’s office tells KOIN 6 News.

During the campaign, the secretary’s office is encouraging Oregonians to look to the Oregon Elections Division and county clerks for trusted election information. Her office says they will do their part by pushing back against false information in the lead up to the 2024 election. She’s also encouraging other Oregon officials to join the campaign, noting the League of Women Voters is joining the efforts.

“Between prolific misinformation and endless sources of information, it’s easy to get overwhelmed,” Secretary Griffin-Valade said. “I want to take this opportunity to remind Oregonians that Oregon’s elections officials are the best and most accurate source of election information. You can look to them to know that our elections are secure and reliable.”

The secretary’s office tells KOIN 6 there is “no shortage of misguided narratives,” and the office anticipates increased attention during 2024’s high-profile election year.

“I’m joining Secretaries of State from around the country in the #TrustedInfo2024 campaign because our democracy is stronger when voters are informed with accurate information,” Griffin-Valade added.

Trust in elections were tested in 2022 after Clackamas County Commissioner Sherry Hall came under fire during the May primaries after smudged ballot barcodes delayed election results. Hall was questioned again in August 2022 after thousands of voters received the wrong pamphlets for the Oregon City mayoral race.

“With all of the things required for this election, the election was certified on time on June 13,” said Hall. “It truly could’ve happened to any county.”

The push for more trust in election officials comes after a Reed College study, commissioned by the Oregon Secretary of State’s office, found staffing issues in election offices amid a “toxic” political landscape.

According to the study, many Oregon election offices are struggling with staff recruitment and retention, noting current staffing is either at or below staffing levels from a decade ago.

Reed College also points to the “toxic” political environment election staff are working in, saying workers face “unacceptable levels of abuse, threats, and harassment, driving many of them to quit despite expressing their pride and passion for the work.”

Similar to national trends in politics, researchers explain “politics in Oregon has become increasingly polarized.”

The secretary of state’s office also emphasizes protecting election workers, telling KOIN 6, “There were documented incidents of harassment in several Oregon counties during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles. While it’s fortunate there has been no personal or property injury, the immense stress it adds on elections workers is incredibly harmful. Nearly one third of Oregon county clerks have retired or left the job since 2020. Harassment and threats are routinely cited as one reason for these departures.”

These threats were recently seen in November 2023 after suspicious letters were sent to the Multnomah County Elections Office — with some letters containing fentanyl — and the Lane County Elections Office. The FBI Portland office says investigations into the letters are ongoing.

Griffin-Valade’s office says they are in constant communication with county clerks and other partners, including the United States Postal Service, for any concerns — including spotting suspicious letters. Her office adds that many Oregon elections offices are now carrying overdose reversal drug Narcan as a precaution to protect workers.