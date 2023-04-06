Sen. Chris Gorsek attends a House Natural Resources Committee in 2019. At the time, he was a state representative. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Oregon state senators quickly review and vote on bills during the current legislative session, one senator has been excused from votes for the last few weeks.

Sen. Chris Gorsek, a Democrat from Gresham, underwent surgery on March 20 and has not returned to the legislative session since then.

His office did not issue a public announcement about his absence.

Jason Hitzert, Gorsek’s chief of staff, told KOIN 6 News the surgery Gorsek underwent did not come after a heart attack. Hitzert said Gorsek is expected to return to the Senate in a few weeks.

Another staff member, Alexandria Goddard, said, “He looks forward to returning to the capitol as soon as he recovers. He is incredibly grateful for all the well wishes and support from his colleagues during this time.”

Gorsek is co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation and the co-chair of the Joint Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge. He also serves on the Senate Committee on Health Care, the Senate Committee on Veterans, Emergency Management, Federal and World Affairs, and the Joint Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Public Safety.