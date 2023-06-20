FILE – The Oregon Capitol seen on Jan. 11, 2018, in Salem. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon legislators are discussing the proposition of reallocating $100,000 from the state’s general fund to study the impacts of decriminalizing prostitution.

At a joint subcommittee meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, state legislators will consider recent changes to Senate Bill 5506, including an amendment that would direct the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to oversee the proposed prostitution study.

“The Criminal Justice Commission is directed to study the advantages and disadvantages of decriminalizing the crime of prostitution,” a note in the budget reconciliation measure states.

If passed, the bill would require the Criminal Justice Commission to oversee the study and provide a report to the Emergency Board and relevant interim committees by September 2024.

In 2021, State Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, headed discussions to push forward House Bill 3088, which would have removed prostitution, commercial sexual solicitation and promoting prostitution as criminal offenses in the state of Oregon. However, the bill never made it past the introductory phase.