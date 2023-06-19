Lawmakers decided to remove a part of the bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On its first day reaching a quorum since Republican lawmakers walked out on May 2, the Oregon Senate passed a bill Thursday that would make it illegal for anyone to manufacture, sell or possess 3-D printed guns or ghost guns in the state.

The bill was passed entirely by Democrats, with the few Republicans who had returned to the Senate floor voting against it.

House Bill 2005 states that anyone found manufacturing, importing, selling, transferring or possessing an “undetectable firearm” or a gun without a serial number could be subject to fines, prison time or both.

An undetectable firearm is a gun constructed or produced by 3D printing, or a gun that cannot be detected by walk-through metal detectors or x-ray machines at airports because it does not have metal parts.

A gun without a serial number is also known as a ghost gun. It is an unregistered and untraceable firearm that is often homemade by assembling various pieces of a gun or a kit to create a weapon. Federal laws currently require firearm manufacturers to include serial numbers on weapons, but not on individual parts, which can make guns assembled at home difficult to trace.

In a work session conducted before Thursday’s vote, the Senate Committee on Rules voted to remove an amendment to the bill that would have raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21 years.

With this amendment, the bill passed the Senate with 17 votes in favor of it and 3 votes against it. All three votes came from Republican senators.

Many Republican senators continue to remain absent from the Senate floor after the walkout that began May 2. Nine of them were absent Thursday.

The 20 senators who were present gave the chamber a 20-member quorum, allowing them to vote on proposed pieces of legislature.

House Bill 2005 says the manufacturing, importing, sale or transfer of an undetectable firearm could result in a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine or both. The possession of an undetectable firearm could result in a maximum prison sentence of 364 days, a $6,250 fine or both. Repeat offenses would come with harsher punishments.

Anyone caught selling or transferring a gun without a serial number could face a maximum fine of $1,000 on their first conviction or 364 days in jail.

During the Senate vote Thursday, Sen. Lynn Findley, a Republican from Vale, said he feels there’s not enough data to show ghost guns are contributing significantly to crimes in the state and that this bill takes away the rights of many as a result of crimes committed by few.

“It’s been a longstanding view that the right to own and bear arms includes the right for individuals to make their own firearms. Technology can change over time, but that doesn’t mean a fundamental rights change. I’m concerned the provisions of this bill are too broad,” he said.

Proponents of the bill say it does not infringe upon gun-building hobbyists, since it allows them time to have guns they’ve assembled imprinted with a serial number. Since guns built with individual parts often do not have serial numbers, owners will have until September 1, 2024, to have the gun imprinted with a serial number by a gunsmith.

“House Bill 2005 will keep our communities safe, help law enforcement do their jobs and keep guns out of the wrong hands,” said Sen. James Manning Jr., a Democrat from North Eugene and a chief sponsor of the bill.

The bill already passed the House, but because of the amendments made to it in the Senate, it returns to the House for another vote. If it passes the House without additional amendments, it will head to the governor for a signature.

The bill goes into effect as soon as it’s passed.