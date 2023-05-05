PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The stalemate between Oregon Senate Republicans and Democrats has reached its third day of several Republican no-shows in Salem, making it impossible for the Senate to meet and approve legislation.

Senate President Rob Wagner took action Friday, saying the senate will start meeting every day — including over the weekend — and no absence will be excused unless for an “extraordinary circumstance.”

“Voters expect us to live by the same rules they do. If you have a job, you show up to work,” Wagner said.

At the senate roll call on Friday, 12 out of 30 senators were not in attendance. Five had been excused, including the Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp while he attended an approved work-related event in his district.

Senate Republicans are refusing to have enough members show up due to what they say is a fight over rules. Democrats say it’s because the GOP does not want to vote on a reproductive rights and gender-affirming care bill.

Senate Republicans have made it clear they are willing to test the new law passed by voters in November that if they have 10 or more unexcused absences, they cannot run for re-election.

Some lawmakers could be at that mark on May 12.

Meanwhile, House Republicans are still showing up. House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) said Republicans haven’t walked out so they can make their arguments against bills like gun control and reproductive rights.