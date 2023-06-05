PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday marks the first day lawmakers will face a fine for participating in the now month-long Republican-led walkout in the Oregon Senate, which has stalled dozens of bills and cost at least 10 Republican and Independent lawmakers re-election next term.

On June 1, Senate President Rob Wagner announced lawmakers taking part in the walkout would be charged a $325 fine per day.

After lawmakers passed a bill that imposed the fine, Wagner chastised the missing lawmakers, saying they were “blocking the will of the people in opposition to legislation they personally don’t like.”

“The people of Oregon don’t want kill lists, don’t want backroom deals. They want lawmakers to lift each other up, not tear each other down,” the Senate president said.

In response, Senate Minority Leader Tom Knopp released a statement in which he said his fellow Republicans “don’t feel compelled to entertain [Wagner’s] political theater.”

Since the walkout began, nine Republican senators and one Independent senator have accumulated 10 unexcused absences. These absences reject them from holding the next term of office under Measure 113, which voters approved in November 2022.

The 10 senators who are now ineligible to run for re-election for the next term include: Sen. Lynn Findley (R-Vale); Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena); Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend); Sen. Art Robinson (R-Cave Junction); Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer); Sen. Suzanne Weber (R-Tillamook); Sen. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles); Sen. Brian Boquist (I-Rural Polk & Yamhill Counties); Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls); and Sen. Cedric Hayden (R-Fall Creek).

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp said Measure 113 will likely be challenged in the courts.

The day the walkout began, on May 3, the Senate was poised to vote on several bills on reproductive rights, gender-affirming care and gun restrictions.

The Oregon Republican caucus claimed the walkout started over “unreadable” bill summaries introduced by Democrats.

“Laws are to be plainly written and easy to understand,” according to a release from the Senate Republican Office. “When the majority of bill summaries written demand a post-graduate degree to understand what the bills do, we disenfranchise Oregonians across the state and violate the law in the process. It’s apparent that there are those in state government who think they can skirt around the rules to facilitate their extreme agenda by any means necessary.”

During a May interview on KOIN 6 News’ Eye on Northwest Politics, Senate President Wagner addressed Republicans’ concerns — noting they have the option to vote no on bills, rather than stalling floor sessions.

“We need people to do their Constitutional duty. In every other state in this country, we ask people to not get paid if they don’t show up to work and here, we’re just asking people to come to the floor, have a robust conversation out in the open. If you need to vote ‘No,’ that’s OK — but at least have the conversation. Respect our democracy,” Wagner said.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp previously told KOIN 6 News that lawmakers would return to the Senate Floor before the end of the legislative session for budget talks.

The Oregon Senate was set to convene at 10:30 a.m. Monday. As the walkout continues, it is not yet clear which lawmakers will face the fine.

This is a developing story.