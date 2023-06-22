PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon senators voted Thursday to ban the popular video app TikTok from being installed on government devices, joining 27 other states who also recently passed the ban.

House Bill 3127 was passed unanimously by Oregon’s Senate and it bans the download of “products controlled by hostile foreign governments on state-owned cell phones and computers”

Senator Aaron Woods from Wilsonville who sponsored the legislation said he thinks safety and security need to be prioritized and that this ban is essential for protecting national security.

“I believe in prioritizing the safety and security of individuals, especially when it comes to their online presence,” said Woods. “Banning TikTok and other apps controlled by hostile foreign governments on state devices is a necessary step to protect the privacy of users and safeguard national security. TikTok’s ownership and data collection practices raise concerns about the potential misuse of personal information and the compromise of sensitive data. We must protect Oregonians’ personal information and sensitive government data from exploitation and other potential threats posed by foreign entities.”

According to Senator Woods’ Office, the State Chief Information Officer will be in charge of adopting rules and deciding if corporate entities pose a threat.