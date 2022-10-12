A Portland voter drops his ballot into the ballot box on Election Day, November 3, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Pacific Northwest doesn’t rest when it comes to politics, according to a new WalletHub report published Wednesday.

The financial website released a list of 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States and both Washington and Oregon made the top five.

Washington was ranked fourth and Oregon was ranked fifth.

The study took a look at voter turnout in each state. The report said there’s been a growing lack of political engagement among Americans.

“Presidential elections tend to get citizens more energized than midterms. In 2020, a record 155 million Americans voted. Unfortunately, that number still only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population,” WalletHub wrote.

Those numbers are much worse for midterm elections.

In 2018, the U.S. saw the highest voter turnout in decades for a midterm election, but it was still only 53.4% of all eligible voters.

To determine which states were the most politically engaged, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key metrics including things like percentage of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election, percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2018 midterms, total political contributions per adult populations, and voter accessibility policies – to name a few.

Each metric was given a weighted score. States that performed better in a category received a higher score, which determined their rank.

Washington’s total score was 68.82 and Oregon’s was 68.43.

Oregon stood out in particular for its number of registered voters in the 2020 presidential election, where it ranked fourth. It came in first for civic education engagement and third for the percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

Below is the list of WalletHub’s top-10 most politically engaged states:

Maryland New Jersey Virginia Washington Oregon Minnesota California Arizona New York Iowa

The study found states that tended to vote for Democrats were more politically engaged than states that more often voted for Republicans.

Oregon ranked ninth when it comes to political engagement among people ages 18 to 24 and ninth for political engagement among people 65 and older.

Washington ranked 23rd for political engagement among people ages 18 to 24 and 13th for people over 65.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Center for Responsive Politics, Open Secrets, BallotPedia, AmeriCorps, National Conference of State Legislatures, The Thomas B. Fordham Institute and Indeed.