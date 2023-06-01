PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The U.S. House of Representatives had broad support from lawmakers Wednesday in passing a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. While the bill passed in a 314-117 vote, lawmakers from around the Pacific Northwest cast their votes on both sides.

The 99-page bill raises the limit of how much money the U.S. federal government can borrow to pay its bills until 2025 and avoids a federal default. It also establishes new limits on government spending.

In a way, it’s a win-win for Biden, who had hoped to raise the debt ceiling to avoid the looming potential fallout that could result from defaulting on loans, and for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was pursuing Republicans’ goal of limiting government spending.

The bill aims to limit federal budget growth to 1% for the next six years, but that provision would not be enforceable starting in 2025.

The Congressional Budget Office, on Tuesday, projected the bill would reduce budget deficits by about $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Part of the cuts involved rescinding about $30 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief money that had been approved by lawmakers through previous bills. It takes back funding that had been promised to federal programs that provide rental assistance, small business loans and broadband for rural areas.

The bill also takes away some of the money that was allotted to the IRS in 2022 to crack down on tax fraud, rescinding $1.4 billion.

The agreement also adjusts work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and would require able-bodied recipients of the benefits to work up to age 54 rather than the current age limit of 49. The new age would go into effect by 2025.

The deal also makes it harder to waive work requirements for SNAP for certain people. The agreement would lower the number of exemptions a state can issue.

Republicans had hoped the agreement could put an end to Biden’s plan to waive $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal borrowers, but that didn’t make it into the package. Instead, Biden agreed to put an end to the pause on student loan repayment. This means the pause would end at the end of August.

Republicans had also hoped to repeal many of the clean energy tax credits Democrats passed in 2022, but that also did not make it into the package.

Among Oregon and Washington U.S. representatives, the majority voted in favor of the bill, but a few stood firm against it.

In Oregon, Democrats Earl Blumenauer and Andrea Salinas, and Republicans Cliff Bentz and Lori-Chavez-DeRemer voted in support of the bill passing.

Democrats Suzanne Bonamici and Val Hoyle opposed it.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat for Washington’s 3rd District in the Southwestern part of the state, also voted in support of the bill.

“This bill, H.R. 3746, the ‘Fiscal Responsibility Act,’ is the result of Speaker McCarthy forcing President Biden to the bargaining table, where our team was able to negotiate a truly meaningful deal, giving me – and the entire House of Representatives – the opportunity to vote for the largest spending cut in U.S. history,” Bentz said in a statement.

Blumenauer, who’s a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee and the Budget Committee, said this is not the bill he would have written, but he refused to alow Republicans to crash the economy.

“Congress may have averted catastrophe, but it doesn’t mean that there was not a real cost to America’s stature. We should use the clear words in the 14th amendment, which states the validity of our public debt ‘shall not be questioned,’ to abolish the debt ceiling and end this cycle. America, and the world, deserves better,” he said.

Salinas also issued a statement saying she’s not fully satisfied with the bill, but hopes it allows lawmakers to move forward on other issues.

“A default would have jeopardized the hard-earned benefits, livelihoods, and lifesavings of tens of thousands of Oregonians in the Sixth District — and this deal, while imperfect, will help avert fiscal calamity,” she said.

Like Bentz, Chavez-DeRemer said she supports the spending cuts that made it into the bill.

“While protecting Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ programs, and national defense priorities, the Fiscal Responsibility Act will prevent inflation from getting worse by limiting future spending growth, rescinding $29 billion in unobligated and unspent COVID funds, and implementing permitting changes that would streamline construction projects and create good-paying union jobs in Oregon,” she said.

Bonamici, who voted against the bill, said it would be devastating for the country to default, but she could not in good conscience vote for a bill she believes would harm some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S.

“Although I am grateful that the deal doesn’t include some of the House GOP’s most egregious demands—such as gutting Medicaid and repealing clean energy tax credits—the budget cuts and burdensome work requirements will harm the people safety net programs like SNAP are designed to help,” she said.

In a blunt tweet, Hoyle said she voted against the Fiscal Responsibility Act because it “screws over working people.”

“We should be passing a clean bill to pay for what we’ve already bought, exactly as Republicans supported under Reagan and Trump. Instead, we got a messy bill that guts environmental protections, greenlights a fossil fuel pipeline, strips essential government programs & takes food from the mouths of the most vulnerable members of our society,” she wrote.

The bill now moves to the Senate where Democratic and Republican leaders have both indicated they hope to move it through a vote quickly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.