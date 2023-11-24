PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon, Washington, and California filed a petition on Wednesday urging a federal commission to reconsider their approval of a methane gas pipeline expansion in the Pacific Northwest.

The challenge to the pipeline expansion comes after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved TC Energy’s plans for the pipeline in late October. The company says the expansion is necessary to meet growing demand.

The pipeline runs more than 1,300 miles through Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. The GTN Xpress project would expand capacity of the Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline by about 150 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Washington and the non-profit Columbia Riverkeeper were filing a motion for a re-hearing of FERC’s decision. Inslee said Oregon and California were joining the petition, asking FERC to reconsider its decision.

Inslee argues that the project would violate Washington’s environmental laws and would hurt consumers.

The governor added that FERC’s “ill-considered” decision is “damaging to the future aspirations to the state of Washington,” and the state’s decarbonization goals.

“The FERC decision somehow ignored the fact that Washington state is reducing its reliance on methane gas. We have multiple laws that require us to reduce the use of that methane gas, and in fact, we are reducing our usage,” Inslee said. “It is incredible to us that a federal agency would allow a project to move forward which is diametrically opposed to the policies and the laws in the state of Washington.”

Inslee says FERC ignored the will of the people in the state of Washington by approving the expansion and overlooking the state’s laws.

Inslee explained when methane gas is burned, it emits carbon dioxide, which is causing climate change, forest fires, sea level rise, and health issues including asthma from particulate matter emissions.

The governor adds that the pipeline expansion could mean rate increases for consumers, “because in the future years, these are going to become stranded assets.” He continued, “If this work is done, it’s going to be in a community that is using less of this product.”

On Wednesday, TC Energy said “We appreciate FERC’s bipartisan approval of the GTN XPress project and affirmation of the clear need to address rising energy prices in California and the Pacific Northwest. Demand for natural gas transportation service on the existing GTN system has grown by more than 26 percent since 2014, while access to lower cost supplies has been constrained. This market dynamic has led to unnecessarily high energy prices and strained reliability for consumers in the region. In the words of the Commission, GTN XPress ‘will provide a tangible benefit to consumers through added reliability and by providing access to lower-cost gas.'”



The company furthered, “Having undergone over two years of analysis and consideration by the agency, GTN XPress is one of the most thoroughly reviewed infrastructure projects approved by FERC this year. We urge FERC to act promptly on all rehearing requests so this project can proceed and consumers in the region can benefit from more affordable and reliable energy.”

Audrey Leonard, a staff attorney for Columbia Riverkeeper who spoke during Inslee’s press conference, says the project violates the National Environmental Policy Act and the Natural Gas Act, which requires consideration of public interest.

According to Columbia Riverkeeper, Washingtonians, tribes, and national grassroots organizations have expressed opposition to the expansion.

The non-profit says FERC has until Dec. 22 to respond to the petitions.

FERC’s approval of the expansion in October was met with opposition from lawmakers in Oregon and Washington.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley issued a statement in opposition to the expansion, noting, “According to FERC’s own analysis the expanded pipeline will cause $8.8 billion in damages, and contribute 1.9 million metric tons of carbon per year in pollution to the Pacific Northwest. That is the equivalent to adding 644,000 gasoline powered cars to the road each year. And of course those numbers are misleadingly low because FERC systematically minimizes the climate chaos effects of fossil gas projects.”

Merkley added, “Unfortunately FERC’s approval is not a surprise because the Commission is captured by the fossil fuel industry. There is no other explanation for how FERC could approve over 99% of the fossil fuel projects it reviews in the face of climate catastrophe. FERC needs fundamental reform.”

In response to FERC’s approval of the pipeline expansion, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s office told KOIN 6 News, “The Governor opposed the GTN Xpress and is disappointed in the FERC’s ruling at a time when Oregon and Washington are actively working to move away from fossil fuels in response to the clear and present threat of climate change. She believes that TC Energy has failed to demonstrate there is adequate need for the GTN Xpress. This is a disastrous decision.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.