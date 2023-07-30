PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After flipping Oregon’s newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in 2022, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is vying to keep her seat as the race to 2024 heats up.

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner — who ran for the seat in 2022 — Rep. Janelle Bynum and Metro Council President Lynn Peterson have announced their bids for the seat. The district stretches from the southeast suburbs of Portland to a majority of Clackamas County and into Sisters and Bend.

Chavez-DeRemer is banking on her bipartisan success on the road to 2024. This includes a recent bill to upgrade Veterans Affairs medical facilities — including securing $523 million for the VA in Portland — and her work with Democratic Congresswoman Andrea Salinas on the agriculture committee and even her work co-founding the Bipartisan Sneaker Caucus with Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Chavez-DeRemer, whose past political experience includes her time as the mayor of Happy Valley, says bipartisanship is what her constituents expect.

“I’ve been asked probably pretty consistently what my goals were when I came here, and it was to represent the entire district. I have mentioned this over and over again, when you are a mayor of a growing community, you learn very quickly that representing everyone is important to your community, your values, what your goals are. I carried that same message here when I came to Washington. Working with my colleagues from Oregon’s delegation, I think, was important to do,” Chavez DeRemer said.

“People are expecting me to reach across the aisle and I should be held accountable for that, and I have a track record of doing just that but not only with the Oregon delegation, I’m doing that with other members of Congress as well,” she added.

The 5th District seat is a target as Democrats try to take back control of the House. However, Chavez DeRemer is confident she’ll be re-elected.

“I think what’s important is to be accountable to the voters. The entitled mindset, because it was in Democratic hands for over 25 years that they should just deserve that back, well, they’ll have their own race. But for me, there’s a lot of work to do, people call my office all the time –Democrats and Republicans, independents – they want to know am I doing the hard work that they’ve asked me to do and I believe with grass roots support, with the bipartisan leadership that I’m showing, as a Republican member of Congress, the voters will re-elect me, I have no doubt about it because they know I’m the best fit for the seat,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

In addition to bipartisanship, the representative says it’s important to not be a rubber stamp for her party.

In early July, the House approved the defense appropriations bill that includes rollbacks on Pentagon policies regarding abortions, transgender health care and racial equity. Chavez-DeRemer broke rank and voted against amendments to prevent the Pentagon from creating a position on diversity, equity and inclusion and to deny funding to change confederate names on military bases.

“I’m an independent thinker, being pragmatic and thoughtful for every decision that I have to make and how it represents my district. You can’t be a rubber stamp for your party, I don’t think anybody expects that. What they want us to do is be thoughtful,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

She added “anytime a vote comes up, whether it’s for NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act], whether it’s for FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] reauthorization, whether it’s anything that’s going to be important to Oregonians, I’m going to take it to heart because that’s exactly how I was as mayor, it’s how I’m a mom, it’s how I’m a business owner and I’m going to keep my values and I am going to speak up when I need to speak up for Oregonians.”