She told KOIN 6 that she does not plan to seek election in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The new Oregon Secretary of State says she will restore credibility and trust to the office as she takes over the rest of the term following former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s resignation.

Lavonne Griffin-Valade was officially sworn into office in Salem by the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court Meagan Flynn on Friday. Her role will put her in charge of elections and overseeing audits of state agencies.

Griffin-Valade is a native Oregonian with a master’s degree in public administration and was a longtime auditor for Multnomah County and then Portland before she retired.

She told KOIN 6 News that she does not plan to seek election when her term ends in 2024. In fact, Griffin-Valade says she did not seek out the job at all. Instead, she says Gov. Tina Kotek contacted her.

“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office. LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward,” Kotek said in a press release. “This role demands accountability and transparency, especially at this moment, and I am eager to see her leadership restore faith in the Secretary of State’s office.”

Usually, the secretary of state in Oregon is next in line for governor if Gov. Tina Kotek suddenly leaves office during her term. However, because Griffin-Valade is an appointee, the role would instead fall to the elected state treasurer.

In a statement, Griffin-Valade said, “I have the experience to bring back credibility, accountability, transparency, and trust to the Secretary of State’s office.”

She added, “It’s never been more important to have a leader who will focus on rebuilding the public’s trust in the Secretary of State’s office, and that is exactly what I will aim to do every day.”

Fagan is under federal and state investigation for her side job as a consultant for the cannabis company La Mota while her office was conducting an audit of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

KOIN 6 asked whether she plans to make her staff redo the controversial audit of the OLCC after Fagan’s staff confirmed their boss had shared a draft with La Mota.

“That’s possible,” she said. “That is a matter that I will be looking into.”