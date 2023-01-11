Oregon has the least restrictions on abortion of any state in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) – They’re called “hot-button issues” for a reason.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 11, took up two abortion-related measures, and the metro-area’s two newest congresswomen followed their party lines and opined on the issues.

The House measure condemns attacks on “pro-life facilities, groups and churches.” The second measure would force medical practitioners to provide care to infants who survive an abortion; a condition that physicians say occurs only very rarely.

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican serving the 5th Congressional District, issued an immediate press release.

“…no matter where you stand on this issue, we should all be able to agree that politically motivated violence is wrong,” she wrote regarding the first bill. “In the wake of the leaked Supreme Court opinion last year, we saw violence unfold too close to home as Oregon’s Right to Life offices were attacked.”

The office in question was hit by arson last May. No one was injured.

Chavez-DeRemer’s press release made no mention of reproductive rights clinics that have been damaged by protesters, or where workers have been harassed.

On the second bill, Chavez-DeRemer wrote, “Oregon law allows abortion without restriction, but a vast majority of Americans support rational protections — and that certainly applies to infants who survive abortion attempts.”

Oregon has the least restrictions on abortion of any state in the nation, and legalized abortion more than four decades ago, before the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Unlike some Republicans in the House, Chavez-DeRemer said she opposes a national abortion ban.

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas issued a statement on both measures. “The decision to have an abortion is a deeply personal one — something the government has no business in. Sadly, the Republican majority is doubling down on its attempts to criminalize abortion and restrict the fundamental rights of women to access reproductive health care.”

Neither bill is expected to make it to the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Chavez-DeRemer’s district includes Gladstone, Milwaukie, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Oregon City, Beavercreek, Canby, Aurora, Molalla, Wilsonville and Bend.

Salinas’s district includes Beaverton, Tigard, King City, Tualatin, Sherwood, Newberg, Wilsonville and Woodburn.