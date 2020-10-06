Oregon’s open 2nd District means change after 22 years

The two candidates vastly differ in name-recognition and funding

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Walden’s retirement announcement opened an opportunity for a new representative in the U.S. House of Congress.

Political experts say Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District race is a foregone conclusion with Cliff Bentz, a former Republican state senator, likely emerging as the winner.

However, candidate Alex Spenser, says she feels confident that she has an “excellent chance” at becoming the first Democratic Representative that the historically conservative region has seen in four decades.

The two candidates vastly differ in name-recognition and funding. Although there are 40,000 more registered Republican voters in the state’s largest district, Spenser is hoping the 200,000 non-affiliated voters can change the ending that experts predict.