PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians could soon have the option to pump their own gas at stations across the state thanks to a bill that cleared both the House and Senate. It now heads to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for her consideration.

House Bill 2426 would allow gas stations across the state to give drivers the option to either pump their own gas or have an attendant do it. It would require that gas cost the same amount no matter what service a person chooses and would not allow stations to have more self-service pumps than they have attendant-service pumps.

The bill passed the House on March 20 and the Senate on Wednesday, June 21 with bipartisan support.

“This bill strikes a balance between consumer preferences, business needs, and employment considerations,” said Sen. Janeen Sollman, a Democrat from Hillsboro who was one of the chief sponsors of the bill. “It provides Oregonians choice at the pump, while still protecting access for the elderly and disabled community members.”

The bill was first introduced by representatives Shelly Boshart Davis, a Republican from Albany, and Julie Fahey, a Democrat from Eugene.

Together, they said the new law will help address the labor shortages many gas stations have been dealing with for the last few years and will simplify the patchwork laws across the state that allow self-serve gas at stations in some counties, but not in others.

Oregon is currently one of only two U.S. states that does not allow all drivers to pump their own gas.

In 2015, the state began allowing self-serve gas during nighttime hours in rural and coastal counties. In 2017, the law was extended to all hours in rural counties.

More recently, in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office temporarily lifted the self-service ban across the state during emergencies like the pandemic, wildfires and heatwaves.

Lawmakers tried passing a similar bill during the 2022 legislative session, but it died in the session without votes from both the House and Senate.

Gas station owners have testified in support of the bill, saying they’ve struggled to hire enough attendants and provide fast service to their customers for the past few years.

Those who testified against the bill feared it would create additional challenges for people with disabilities and people who don’t feel safe getting out of their vehicles to pump their gas at night.

Others said they were concerned about people smoking while they pump their own gas and creating a risk for fires.