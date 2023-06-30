PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Friday, federal lawmakers across the Pacific Northwest are sharing their thoughts on the ruling.

Oregon

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

The senator took to Twitter to say, “Higher education should open the door to opportunity—not saddle students with a lifetime of debt. Today, this extremist, activist Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from moving forward with its popular proposal to give working families some breathing room.”

He added, “This isn’t the end of the road—I will continue to fight for additional action to alleviate crushing student loan debt for folks in Oregon and across the country, and to make higher education affordable for all.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)

In a press release, the senior senator said, “Once again, the far-right extremist Supreme Court has decided to radically alter people’s lives for the worse and this time it’s chosen to shackle millions of working-class borrowers in financial handcuffs. By throwing student loan forgiveness out the window, Americans will now be sadly forced to make hard decisions between paying off their student loans and putting food on the table. Shame on the Supreme Court.

“I will continue to fight tooth and nail in the Senate to get working class Americans the financial relief they need. A college education should be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01)

In a press release, Rep. Bonamici stated, “The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is deeply disappointing for the more than 490,000 Oregonians who would have received forgiveness, most of whom were low-income students.”

“Loan forgiveness, which was part of pandemic relief, would have put more than 40 million people across the country on a path to financial stability while boosting the economy. The facts speak for themselves: the benefits of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness would have largely been felt by low-income borrowers, borrowers making less than $75,000 per year, and borrowers who fell behind on their payments and needed some support to get back on track.

She added, “The economic security and peace of mind of these borrowers is now even more uncertain. I will continue working to reduce the cost of college and make student loan repayment more manageable, and I strongly urge the Biden Administration and my colleagues in Congress to explore all options to provide hard-working Oregonians and Americans relief from the crushing burden of student loan debt.”

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-03)

“The skyrocketing cost of tuition leaves higher education out of reach for too many, while saddling millions with decades of debt. It is disappointing the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s targeted executive action to alleviate this crisis.

“This ruling cannot and will not be the end of our efforts. President Biden should be aggressive in finding an alternative path towards loan forgiveness. Congress must also redouble its efforts to make college more affordable for future students.”

Washington

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

Sen. Murray tweeted, “This is a devastating setback for tens of millions of hardworking student borrowers who have been crushed with student debt & were counting on this relief. But the fight does not end here—we can and must do more to show up & deliver for students & borrowers across the country.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07)

In a series of Tweets, Rep. Jatapal said, “Today’s ruling was a terrible decision from the extremist right-wing Supreme Court majority. @POTUS has full authority to cancel student debt, and did so in an effort to strive for freedom, economic justice, and racial justice. We won’t stop fighting.”

She added, “There was no legal standing to bring this lawsuit, yet the corrupt, radical SCOTUS majority chose to invalidate @POTUS’ debt cancellation program. That leaves more than 43 million borrowers on the hook for a total of $1.76 trillion in federal student debt. It’s unacceptable.”

“90% of the total relief from @POTUS’ student debt cancellation plan would have gone to Americans earning under $75,000. Yet extreme MAGA Republicans and the right-wing Supreme Court majority fought to take that relief away. We need to expand the court NOW.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04)

In a tweet applauding the ruling, Rep Newhouse said, “It’s simple: If you take out a loan, you pay it back. The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Biden’s unlawful student loan forgiveness scam is a victory for Central Washington taxpayers.”

This story will be updated with responses from additional lawmakers as they become available.