Lawmakers react to Trump’s 2nd impeachment acquittal

Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. – President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With not enough votes to reach the required two-thirds for a conviction, the U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Some lawmakers in Oregon and Washington condemned the results of the historic second impeachment trial vote while others reasserted why they voted to convict the former president.

Oregon

Both of Oregon’s Democratic U.S. senators voted to impeach Trump, who was impeached by the House of Representatives a week after the Jan. 6 attack that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

In a statement, Sen. Ron Wyden said his Republican colleagues who voted to acquit the former president “have betrayed their oath” to uphold and defend the Constitution.

“There can be no doubting the evidence that Donald Trump inspired, fomented and ultimately called for the assault on the Capitol. Once it was happening, he stalled rather than defending the seat of American democracy,” he said.

Wyden went on to say the acquittal will likely continue to bouy Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election results and result in other issues, such as new restrictions on voting.

“Sadly, Republicans have demonstrated that they will not sanction a president of their party for inciting violence to hold power. There’s no denying that convicting a member of one’s own party would be difficult, but what matters more than narrow political interests is the fact that Donald Trump will continue to pose a grave danger to our democracy,” he continued. “Republicans have left the door open for Trump to take power again, and they have weakened the guardrails that our founders intended to protect American democracy from people like him.”

Trump “spent years” laying the foundation for the Capitol attack by “cheerleading violence and intimidation as political tools” and “spreading conspiracies and lies.”

“All of the facts point to one inescapable conclusion. The insurrection was not to Donald Trump a terrible tragedy, it was exactly what he wanted,” Merkley said, adding, “Donald Trump attacked the very foundation of our constitutional democracy by trying to seize power through lies and violence.”

Democratic Party of Oregon Chair Carla “K.C.” Hanson released condemned the acquittal in an emailed statement Saturday.

“A few years ago, Donald Trump made the flip comment that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it. Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Trump’s assertion,” she said. “By refusing to hold Trump accountable for his undeniable role in inciting the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, the majority of GOP senators have confirmed to all Americans that their allegiance is neither to the Constitution nor the rule of law, but to one man.”

“They have blatantly proclaimed that facts can be ignored and their oaths of office may be betrayed, so long as it is in service of their own political aspirations or to put the needs of their party above the needs of the country,” she continued.

Washington

In a series of tweets, Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said she was “grateful” to her seven Republican colleagues who voted to impeach Trump.

I voted to convict former President Trump & prevent him from ever holding office again because we have to be a country run by strength & courage, not by fear; that uses votes and voices, not brute force. I believe we must speak up for our democracy now, or we may lose it forever. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) February 13, 2021

“While too many of my Republican colleagues chose fear instead of justice today, I want to assure everyone in Washington state and across the country that I will never let fear or intimidation stop me from doing my duty to you and to our nation,” she said.