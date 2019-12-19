Paper: Blumenauer wants Senate impeachment trial delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer is among three dozen U.S. House Democrats pushing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate, according to published reports.

The Boston Globe reports that Blumenauer said he has discussed the delay with the other Democrats on Wednesday as a way of ”rounding out the record and spending the time to do this right.”

”At a minimum, there ought to be an agreement about access to witnesses, rules of the game, timing,” the newspaper also quoted Blumenauer as saying on Dec. 19, the day the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump on a party line vote.

The story also said Blumenauer has already raised the issue with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and other top Democrats, as well as Pelosi.

According to the story, “The notion of impeaching Trump but holding the articles in the House has gained traction among some of the political left as a way to potentially force Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, to conduct a trial on more favorable terms for Democrats. And if no agreement is reached, some have argued, the trial could be delayed indefinitely, denying Trump an expected acquittal.”

Blumenauer represents the Third Congressional District, which include most of Portland.

In a statement provided to KOIN 6 News, Blumenauer said:

“Thanks to the hard work of our committees and the leadership of the Speaker, we found overwhelming evidence that Trump invited foreign interests to interfere in our elections for his personal gain, and he then took unprecedented efforts to cover it up and obstruct Congress. I’m proud of the courage of the new members to do their duty, so that for the first time in his privileged life, Donald Trump will finally be held accountable for his reckless personal behavior and business practices. I voted proudly for these two articles and I hope the House retains control of them until Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer can negotiate an agreement with McConnell on process and witnesses, so that the next stage will be open and fair, and that Donald Trump will ultimately be held accountable for his actions.”

