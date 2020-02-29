KOIN.com
US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a press conference on the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak as US President Donald Trump looks on at the White House in Washington, DC on February 29, 2020. – The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 85,919, including 2,941 deaths, across 61 countries and territories by 1700 GMT on Saturday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources. (Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pence says some COVID-19 patients in US are in intensive care units, but says overall infection risk to Americans is low.