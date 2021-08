PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- An Aug. 10 directive by the Newberg School Board to ban Black Lives Matter and Pride displays in schools has spurred plenty of controversy. While its legality and method of potential implementation remain unclear, a local couple responded to the decision by constructing a massive Pride billboard out of plywood on their property on Parrett Mountain.

The Pride display — which measures 8 by 16 feet — overlooks Newberg and can be seen clearly from Newberg High School's football field. It was put together by Erin and Jaybill McCarthy with the help of fellow Reddit users outraged by the school board's decision.