PNW lawmakers react to Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lawmakers from the Pacific Northwest are reacting following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court Monday night.

Barrett’s confirmation came through on a partisan 52-48 vote following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed last month. She is the third Supreme Court justice nominated by President Donald Trump.

In statements to KOIN 6 News, both of Oregon’s U.S. senators slammed the confirmation.

“Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of the Senate Republicans are tearing apart our country to make the elites they represent even more wealthy and powerful, and the repercussions will echo for years to come,” U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a lengthy statement.

He also elaborated on social media.

Republicans may think they have won a great victory, but they will reap what they sow. The American people will not and should not roll over while their hard work is discounted, their health is savaged, their votes are stolen, and their freedoms are compromised. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) October 27, 2020

“The Republican agenda – throwing millions of Americans off their healthcare, overturning Roe and their myriad other priorities that threaten fundamental freedoms – is too unpopular to enact through legislation, so Republicans are working to enact it through the Courts,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said in a statement. “That’s really what the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett is all about.”

For decades, Republicans have gamed the system in bad faith to pack the courts with far-right ideologues who will do their dirty work for them. We must consider any solution that can undo this damage and ensure that all Americans are guaranteed equal protection under the law. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Washington’s U.S. Sen. Patty Murray also reacted negatively to Barrett’s confirmation.

Senate Republicans knew full well that by jamming through this Supreme Court nomination, they were putting your health care, reproductive rights, & so much more on the line—but they did it anyway.



The people of this country won't forget. And neither will Democrats. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 27, 2020

Oregon and Washington state’s governors, both Democrats, also swiftly reacted with condemnation of Barrett’s confirmation.

Oregon will always be a welcoming and inclusive to all who call it home. Here’s what we believe are human rights – rights I will fight to protect for all Oregonians, regardless of upcoming SCOTUS decisions:



-Access to affordable healthcare

-Marriage equality

-Reproductive choice — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) October 27, 2020

Instead of passing aid for millions of Americans in need, Mitch McConnell and Republicans jammed through a judge days before Election Day who threatens Americans' health care, voting rights, reproductive rights, and environment.



They give hypocrisy a bad name.



Vote them out. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) October 27, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.