PNW lawmakers react to Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lawmakers from the Pacific Northwest are reacting following the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court Monday night.
Barrett’s confirmation came through on a partisan 52-48 vote following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed last month. She is the third Supreme Court justice nominated by President Donald Trump.
In statements to KOIN 6 News, both of Oregon’s U.S. senators slammed the confirmation.
“Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and the rest of the Senate Republicans are tearing apart our country to make the elites they represent even more wealthy and powerful, and the repercussions will echo for years to come,” U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a lengthy statement.
He also elaborated on social media.
“The Republican agenda – throwing millions of Americans off their healthcare, overturning Roe and their myriad other priorities that threaten fundamental freedoms – is too unpopular to enact through legislation, so Republicans are working to enact it through the Courts,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said in a statement. “That’s really what the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett is all about.”
Meanwhile, Washington’s U.S. Sen. Patty Murray also reacted negatively to Barrett’s confirmation.
Oregon and Washington state’s governors, both Democrats, also swiftly reacted with condemnation of Barrett’s confirmation.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.