‘This is a coup attempt’: PNW lawmakers react to disarray in Washington D.C.

Politics

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As disorder unfolds in Washington D.C., lawmakers from the Pacific Northwest provide updates and react:

KOIN 6 News has learned that Oregon’s senior senator, Ron Wyden, is safe following the lockdown at the Capitol.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss