‘This is a coup attempt’: PNW lawmakers react to disarray in Washington D.C.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As disorder unfolds in Washington D.C., lawmakers from the Pacific Northwest provide updates and react:
My staff and I are safe and sheltering in place in a secure location. We will continue following the guidance of U.S Capitol Police and recommend others in the area do the same.— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 6, 2021
Restore order. Protect public safety. Secure the chambers. Secure the Capitol.— Christine Drazan (@ChristineDrazan) January 6, 2021
Violence and destruction of public property is not peaceful protest. We are a country of laws and they must be upheld.
I can’t contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited, and fueled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep wounds—and it won’t be easy.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021
Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America.
I am safe and sheltering in place.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 6, 2021
I was one of a dozen Representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit.
My staff and I are safe. This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately.— Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) January 6, 2021
In response to questions about my safety: I’m safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation’s Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 6, 2021
I am sickened and grieved by what I’m watching in the US Capitol today. This is not my country. 😢— Denyc Boles (@DenycBoles) January 6, 2021
The Capitol has been breached by protesters. President Trump encouraged this violence. He needs to call them off.— Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) January 6, 2021
Please stay safe if you are in the area.
Thanks to everyone who has reached out to ensure me and my staff are safe.— Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 6, 2021
We are fine, but this situation is not.
My staff and I are in an undisclosed safe location.— Rep. Kurt Schrader (@RepSchrader) January 6, 2021
I wholeheartedly condemn this violence. This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.— Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) January 6, 2021
1. This is a coup attempt. 2. The Capitol Police will clear the building, although it may take time. 3. Congress will return to counting the Electoral College votes and (eventually) certify Biden’s victory. The Constitution will prevail.— Marty Wilde (@duckwilde) January 6, 2021
Thank you to everyone asking about my safety. I am safe. I am VERY worried about the state of our country, and flabbergasted that our president has not put a stop to this. I am also worried about the health and safety of the Capitol Police, and thank them for their service.— Rep. Kim Schrier (@RepKimSchrier) January 6, 2021
What’s happening in Washington, D.C. right now is an attempted coup. Every Republican who has called this election into question and given cover to this president owns this. This is a shameful day for our country. #orpol— Barbara Smith Warner (@RepBSW) January 6, 2021
Where is the outrage from everyone who was outraged when protesters in Portland were simply putting graffiti on a federal building, let alone storming our Capitol and the nation’s Capitol?— Sen. Steiner Hayward (@ESHforOregon) January 6, 2021
I am safe, but I am horrified at the dangerous actions of those now storming the Capitol in an effort to overturn the will of the people. This is nothing short of a direct assault on our democracy.— Peter DeFazio (@DeFazio4Oregon) January 6, 2021
The people storming the U.S. Capitol building right now are domestic terrorists emboldened by Trump and every Republican who has spread lies about the results of the presidential election.— Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 6, 2021
This has to stop.
Thank you to the Capitol Police for helping to safeguard democracy today. I am sorry that people are treating the you with such disrespect.— Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) January 6, 2021
To all: I am currently safely sheltering in place waiting for debate to start again and preparing to vote NO on the AZ objection
I am currently sheltering in place and safe.— Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) January 6, 2021
KOIN 6 News has learned that Oregon’s senior senator, Ron Wyden, is safe following the lockdown at the Capitol.
