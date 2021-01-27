PNW leaders and lawmakers react to Biden’s climate change orders

US Vice President Kamala Harris (2-L) and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (L) watch as US President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking on tackling climate change, creating jobs, and restoring scientific integrity in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/AP) — President Joe Biden signed multiple executive orders Wednesday aimed to cut oil, gas and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines.

The orders target federal subsidies for oil and other fossil fuels and halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. They also intend to conserve 30 percent of the country’s lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet.

Biden has set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035 and from the U.S. economy overall by 2050, speeding what is already a market-driven growth of solar and wind energy and lessening the country’s dependence on oil and gas. The ambitious plan is aimed at slowing human-caused global warming that is magnifying extreme weather events such as deadly wildfires in the West and drenching rains and hurricanes in the East. But the rapid pace of change needed to stave off global warming also carries political risk for the president and Democrats overall.

Leaders and lawmakers from around the Pacific Northwest largely praised Biden’s quick action to tackle an issue they said the previous administration did not prioritize. Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who centered his failed 2020 presidential campaign around climate change, applauded Biden’s actions.

“This broad suite of actions reflects the administration’s commitment to full-scale mobilization of the whole of federal government — exactly what is required to meet this moment,” said Insee Wednesday. “President Biden is fulfilling his promise to protect our communities from the consequences of climate change and to seize the opportunity of an equitable clean energy economy that will create good-paying jobs across our country.

In a change from previous administrations of both parties, Biden also is directing agencies to focus help and investment on the low-income and minority communities that live closest to polluting refineries and other hazards, and the oil- and coal-patch towns that face job losses as the U.S. moves to sharply increase its reliance on wind, solar and other other energy sources that do not emit climate-warming greenhouse gases.

“After four years of Trump’s environmental recklessness, it is a relief to have a president who understands the urgency of our climate crisis and is committed to taking substantive steps to protect life on this planet,” said Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregons 3rd congressional district. Blumenauer, who authored Congressional legislation to declare a national climate emergency, said he believes the new administration will bring the U.S. back to being a leader and role model for establishing fundamental climate policy.

“The actions outlined by President Biden will help cut carbon emissions, invest in clean energy, and ensure climate justice for frontline communities. They will allow us to hold polluters accountable, put science back into policymaking, and elevate climate change as a national security priority. We are sending a strong signal to the world that the United States ready to lead on climate mobilization.”

Rep. Susan Bonamici, of Oregon’s 1st congressional district, also tweeted praise:

As a leader on @HouseScience and @ClimateCrisis, I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Biden-Harris Administration to advance bold, comprehensive, ambitious policies to solve the #ClimateCrisis, #BuildBackBetter, and create good-paying jobs. — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) January 27, 2021

Additionally, Biden is elevating climate change to a national security priority. The conservation plan would set aside millions of acres for recreation, wildlife and climate efforts by 2030 as part of Biden’s campaign pledge for a $2 trillion program to slow global warming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.