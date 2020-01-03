Portland activists plan ‘No War on Iran’ demonstration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, activists in Portland are planning a demonstration to show opposition to a war with Iran.

The demonstration, being organized by the Portland Democratic Socialists of America, is set to begin at 5 p.m. at Terry Schrunk Plaza in downtown Portland.

In a statement, organizers said: “Trump’s assassination of an Iranian military general in Iraq on Thursday was an illegal act of war on Iran. Everyone in the US and Portland needs to get in the streets to stand against another illegal US war which would lead to a massive death toll. The US needs to exit the Middle East immediately.”

Earlier Friday, President Trump said the US did not kill the Iranian general to start a war with Iran nor does the US want regime change.

Portland Democratic Socialists of America: No War on Iran

Did Trump have the authority?

(AP) — Did President Donald Trump have the legal authority to order the killing of a top Iranian general in Iraq?

The short answer: Probably.

But it depends on facts that aren’t publicly known yet. And legal experts are quick to point out that even if it was legal that doesn’t make it the right decision, or one that will be politically smart in the long run. Iran and its allies are vowing revenge.

In its limited explanation so far, the Pentagon said Gen. Qassem Soleimani was “actively developing” plans to kill American diplomats and service members when he was killed in a U.S. drone strike Friday near the Baghdad airport shortly after arriving in the country.

That would appear to place the action within the legal authority of the president, as commander in chief, to use force in defense of the nation under Article II of the Constitution, said Bobby Chesney, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law who specializes in national security issues.