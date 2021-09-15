Portland backpedals on Texas travel, business ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In response to the Texas abortion law, the Portland City Council will vote Wednesday morning on a new resolution that does not include a previously proposed ban on travel and business with the state.

About one week ago, the council said it would vote to impose a city-wide prohibition on Texas business in response to the state’s restrictive abortion law, but city leaders are now making a change to that stance.

The council will no longer vote to boycott city official business and travel with the state.

Instead, the new proposal suggests the city to use 200,000 dollars to be divvied out to organizations that support women’s health care. It is the final item on the city council’s agenda today.

The council will meet at 9:30 a.m.