PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of Portland’s search for a new mayor, City Commissioner Dan Ryan has shared that he won’t be running for the job.

In a statement released Monday, Ryan said that while he is up to the task, he isn’t passionate about it.

“Portland and the State of Oregon are my heart, and my work is not complete,” said Ryan. “While the role of Mayor was appealing and I am well-suited for the role, I decided a fourth city-wide campaign in three years is not my passion at this time.”

According to Ryan, he does plan to continue working to help make Portland a better place, he just hasn’t decided how he will do it yet.

“I was sworn into office during the wildfires in the Fall of 2020, and I have dared to do what is right and not just what was easy. I want to continue to work with teams that focus on improving the conditions of our streets. Simply put, I want all Portlanders to feel safe in the city of Roses,” Ryan said.

He also shared that he wants to be an independent voice, listening to the concerns of all ages.

“I will remain focused on the challenges facing our city: livability, homelessness, untreated drug addictions, public safety, and economic development – which includes the arts – in all neighborhoods,” Ryan continued. “My goal is to continue leading with action and integrity and be the voice of the silent majority – and remain committed to improving the delivery of basic amenities and services to Portlanders. I will keep fighting for the city I love.”

Ryan said he will have further updates coming in early 2024.

Earlier this year, Commissioner Mingus Mapps announced his candidacy for mayor, while Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he wouldn’t see re-election.

2024 will be a major year for changes to Portland’s system of governance as residents will also be voting in new city councilors based on voting district instead of at-large commissioners due to city charter reform which passed in 2022.