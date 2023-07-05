“I am asking Portlanders to hold on to hope,” Mapps said in the announcement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City Commissioner Mingus Mapps is in the race to be Portland’s next mayor.

According to the city’s Small Donor Election filings, he filed an official notice of intent for his campaign on Monday, July 3.

Additionally, the commissioner and political action committee Friends of Mingus Mapps released an official statement to announce the mayoral bid on Wednesday.

In the statement, the campaign said that violent and property crimes, homelessness, and the drug crisis are the issues ‘decimating a generation of Portlanders.’

“I am asking Portlanders to hold on to hope,” Mapps added in the announcement. “Portland’s problems are solvable, but we must have the courage to admit when policies have failed and be willing to have the courage to change. I have the values, vision, leadership, and judgment to lead that change.”

Mapps, who now oversees the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Water Bureau, and Bureau of Environmental Services, took office in January 2021.

Friends of Mingus Mapps says the commissioner has since decreased 911 wait times, played a major role in Portland Police Bureau’s adoption of body cameras, and replaced over 32,100 feet of water pipes under budget, thus adding over $7 million to the city’s general fund.

According to the political action commitee, the candidate has also bolstered utility relief programs for low-income Portlanders and backed environmental protection efforts.

No other candidates, including current Mayor Ted Wheeler, have announced that they are running to fill the position.

“Mayor Wheeler is focused on the top priorities facing the City of Portland today and will make an announcement closer to the election,” his office told KOIN 6 in a statement.

If elected, Mapps would be Portland’s first Black mayor. His political action committee says he, along with a ‘new City Council and government structure’ could help the city recover.

The candidate will launch his campaign with listening sessions starting this summer.