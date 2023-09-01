PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland City Council is seeking to ban public drug use, but the ban won’t go into effect any time soon.

Measure 110 decriminalized drug possession statewide, but city leaders are looking for a way to combat rampant drug use.

In June, Mayor Ted Wheeler said he planned to introduce “time, place and manner” restrictions — like those for homeless encampments — for public drug use.

But state law prohibits local jurisdictions from enacting laws prohibiting alcohol, cannabis or drug use. Wheeler withdrew his proposal later that month, saying that a bill approved by the state Legislature “addresses our primary concerns about the public health crisis unfolding on our streets.”

But the proposed drug use ban is now back on the table, the mayor’s office announced Sept. 1.

The proposal is sponsored by all five members of the city council.

