PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a move many expected, Commissioner Carmen Rubio has announced her run for Portland mayor.

Rubio joins fellow commissioners Mingus Mapps and Rene Gonzalez in the race.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Rubio shared that as mayor she wants to take Portlanders into a drama-free future.

“I made my decision with the full recognition of where we are as a city. And we need a mayor who will take responsibility for the way forward. One with a track record of building bridges, focusing our city’s energy into a force for change, and getting results,” Rubio said. “Portlanders deserve a mayor who will take us into our future without drama – just hard, collaborative work, especially on community safety, homelessness and housing. That’s how I’ve led as a Commissioner, and how I will do so as Portland’s next mayor. This is our opportunity to do so much more.”

Since 2021, Rubio has been on the city council and has overseen the city’s planning and climate work as well as working to expand housing and revitalize Portland’s economy.

Rubio shared that she is optimistic about the city’s future and that she wants to see the whole city working together.

“I know that Portland’s best days are still ahead – that solutions are within reach. When government, nonprofits, businesses, and individual Portlanders work together, we can do amazing things for our amazing city,” Rubio said. “And building a vibrant, thriving, and economically healthy Portland must include all of our neighborhoods and communities aligned and moving forward in the same direction.”

KOIN 6 News’ Ken Boddie will speak with Rubio this Sunday on Eye on Northwest Politics.