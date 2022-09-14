PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Fire & Rescue Association is not backing its own Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the department, but rather endorsing her opponent.

The union, representing Portland firefighters, told KOIN 6 it is endorsing Rene Gonzalez for Portland City Commissioner.

“Rene Gonzalez is deeply committed to making Portland safe for everyone,” the union said. “Our city has and still is growing fast, and we need our Fire Bureau to grow with it. Rene understands the value of a City that prioritizes public safety so residents can live, work, and play safely. Portland Firefighters care deeply about the community we serve and we will always answer the call for help and we know that Rene Gonzalez will too.”

In February, Gonzalez told KOIN 6’s Ken Boddie he was gunning for Hardesty’s seat due to her leadership being ineffective and “too ideological.”

Hardesty currently oversees PF&R, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Office of Community & Civic Life.

KOIN 6 has reached out to Hardesty’s office for comment but has yet to hear back.