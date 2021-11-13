Portland hears resident concerns ahead of upcoming charter review

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday, Portland held a virtual meeting to listen to concerns about the upcoming city charter review.

Charter commissioners met residents to hear their input and issues regarding how the city is governed.

Several residents chimed in on elections themselves, and the accessibility for city government to connect with constituents.

A charter review commission is appointed once every 10 years to recommend changes.

If 15 out of the 20 commissioners approve of a change, it will head to a vote determined by the people of Portland.

Changes can also go to the City Council to be reviewed and put on the ballot. Any changes made would go on the ballot for 2022.