Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, wife to divorce

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler and his wife Katrina are getting a divorce, officials with his re-election campaign confirmed.

“As our family and close friends have been aware for some time, with mutual respect, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the Wheelers said in a statement. “We ask everyone to please respect our privacy as we navigate our next steps and do our best to maintain a sense of normalcy for our young daughter.”

The Wheelers have been married since 2005. The 57-year-old mayor was the Oregon State Treasurer before running to succeed Charlie Hales in 2016. He won that race and is now seeking a second term.