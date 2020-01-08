Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, wife to divorce

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler and his wife Katrina are getting a divorce, officials with his re-election campaign confirmed.
“As our family and close friends have been aware for some time, with mutual respect, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the Wheelers said in a statement. “We ask everyone to please respect our privacy as we navigate our next steps and do our best to maintain a sense of normalcy for our young daughter.”
The Wheelers have been married since 2005. The 57-year-old mayor was the Oregon State Treasurer before running to succeed Charlie Hales in 2016. He won that race and is now seeking a second term.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.