Portland mayoral candidates to take debate stage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three of Portland’s mayoral candidates are prepping for the debate stage this Wednesday morning.

Current Mayor Ted Wheeler will be joined by Sarah Iannarone and Ozzie Gonzalez. Each candidate has similar priorities, but differentiate on how to act on them. Iannarone ran and lost against Wheeler in the 2016 election, yet says the problems he pledged to solve in 2016 “still plague Portland today, only now with increased urgency.”

Gonzalez believes growing pains are overwhelming Portland’s leaders.

“We have changed a lot in a few short years,” Gonzalez said. “And we need to have people at the helm that understand what it’s like to actually become a city.”

The debate will take place at the Holiday Inn near the Portland International Airport on Northeast Columbia Boulevard. It’s scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Portland’s mayoral election is May 19.

KOIN 6 News will continue following this story.