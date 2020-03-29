Portland mayoral debate to stream Monday evening

Left to right: Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sarah Innarone, Ozzie Gonzalez, Teresa Raiford and Piper Cromwell at Revolution Hall on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (Portland Tribune)

The City Club of Portland will stream live debates in all City Council races between March 30 and April 28

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The biggest debate of the Portland mayor’s race will take place online on Monday evening.

Debates before the City Club of Portland are traditionally the most important because of the organization’s 100-year history of civic involvement. But the COVID-19 crisis has forced the organization to cancel all live events and only carry them in virtual spaces, including its YouTube channel, KGW-TV, Facebook and Twitter.

Club members can still submit questions during the debates, however.

The mayoral debate is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on March 30. It will be held at Roosevelt High School. Announced to appear are Mayor Ted Wheeler and challengers Sarah Iannarone, Ozzie Gonzalez and Teressa Raiford.

The City Council Position 4 debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on April 8. The debate for Position 2 is scheduled from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 17. The debate for Position 1 is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on April 28.

The organization’s YouTube channel can be found here.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner