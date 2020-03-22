Portland Metro urges Gov. Brown to enforce ‘Stay Home’ order

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after regional mayors demanded the state do a better job of enforcing the newly-implemented “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” Portland Metro issued a letter of its own Sunday to Governor Kate Brown with the same sentiment.

“We are writing to ask for a legally enforceable ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order that will help to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the letter states. “Even though the majority of Oregonians are staying home and staying apart, it is evident that many people are not observing the pleas from our leaders to hunker down.

Along with Metro Council President Lynn Peterson, Councilors Shirley Craddick (District 1), Christine Lewis (District 2), Juan Carlos Gonzalez (District 4), Sam Chase (District 5) and Bob Stacey (District 6) signed the letter.

Frustration hit a breaking point Saturday when tourists swarmed many coastal cities, ignoring both federal and regional social distancing recommendations. The City of Warrenton declared a state of emergency and passed a resolution to evict tourists. The City of Seaside enacted a state of emergency as well.

The Metro letter mirrors the reaction mayors from the Portland metro area had about the widespread disregard for social distancing. On Saturday, 25 mayors gathered on a conference call morning to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. During that call, an “overwhelming majority” agreed that a statewide “Stay at Home” order was needed. They further implored Brown to take immediate action in order to “help protect Oregonians from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The letter also included five specific guidelines that regional mayors agreed should be in the “Stay at Home” order.

