Portland protesters gather over impeachment acquittal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Senate acquittal of President Trump on two articles of impeachment officially brought to an end this trial. But those who oppose Trump still plan to make their voices heard as the days move forward.

Several rallies around the Portland metro are planned for Wednesday night, including a group gathering at the Hawthorne Bridge.

Oregon lawmakers weighed in on the Senate vote. Both Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden voted to convict Trump, as did both senators from Washington state, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell.

Portland protesters gathered over the Trump impeachment acquittal, February 5, 2020 (KOIN)

In fact Merkley said he will introduce legislation next week to require the Senate to consider evidence and hear from witnesses in future impeachment trials. A trial without witnesses, he said, is not a fair and full trial, and the Senate failed its constitutional responsibility.

Wyden said he hopes “our democracy is strong enough to survive this shameful result.”

Murray said it’s unacceptable for a president — now or ever — to ask a foreign country to interfere in our election for their own benefit.

Retiring Rep. Greg Walden, Oregon’s lone Republican in Congress, couldn’t vote but said the House impeachment managers failed to prove the existence of any criminal offense.

But Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said, “Acquitting Trump without a fair trial sets a dangerous precedent for current and future Presidents to exploit. History will judge the Senate for failing to uphold its Constitutional duty to provide checks and balances.”