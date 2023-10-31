PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On the heels of the Writer’s Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, the City of Portland announced Tuesday it will subsidize permit fees for commercial and advertising shoots in the city through the rest of 2023.

The city said even though it appears the strikes may be ending, the months-long work stoppage will impact the industry “for some time to come.” Officials noted the need to support the local film industry is “paramount,” while also respecting labor unions.

“Becoming one of the first cities in the country to subsidize fees directly aligns with our reputation as a film-friendly destination,” Commissioner Carmen Rubio said. “Recognizing that commercial and advertising production shoots have been allowed to continue throughout the strikes, it is imperative the City take steps now to support and encourage our local creative community and industry.”

“Recent strikes have highlighted our artists’ enduring strength and value,” Commissioner Dan Ryan added. “These artists’ creative spirit forms the essence of Portland’s cultural fabric. Our central goal is to support and cultivate our arts community to guarantee its sustained prosperity and ongoing capacity to inspire.”

The film industry has brought in nearly $700 million over the last five years, officials said – highlighting Portland’s proximity to the coast, forest terrain and its streamlined permitting.

“Commercials and other short-form productions have helped keep our crews and local businesses afloat during the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The City’s resolution to subsidize permit fees for commercial shoots will help local producers while also boosting Portland’s image as a film-friendly city and commercial production hub,” said Mike Neal, co-chair of the Oregon Media Production Association’s advisory committee.

Awfully Good Company LLC Location Manager James Ridley says these subsidies could boost overall economic growth in Portland.

“This approach not only enhances Portland’s allure but also fuels local crew hires, hotels, taxes, and dining establishments, showcasing the symbiotic relationship between filmmaking and our city’s prosperity,” he said.