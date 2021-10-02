Portlanders join nationwide protests for reproductive rights

Hundreds gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland to march for reproductive rights, one of more than 600 demonstrations across the US, October 2, 2021 (KOIN)

More than 600 demonstrations across US focus on Texas abortion law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds gathered at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland Saturday to march for reproductive rights, one of more than 600 demonstrations across the US.

A large group of sign-carrying demonstrators made their voices clear in a direct response to the new Texas abortion law – the most restrictive in the country — and is part of a larger nationwide call to action ahead of a new US Supreme Court term Monday.

Events are being held in at least 35 Texas cities and all 50 states.

Christel Allen, the Executive Director of NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon, said this event was organized completely by volunteers.

“This is a gender-inclusive event so it’s not affiliated with the women’s march, but there are over 650 coordinated events happening all over the country today which is really exciting,” Allen told KOIN 6 News.

“There are so many important things going on right now: there’s efforts to pass the EACH Act and the Women’s Health Protection Act in Washington,” she said. “I urge everyone to wake up tomorrow and call their congressperson and there’s lots of work we can do here locally.”

Allen also said it’s necessary for people to remain engaged in the efforts.

“One thing I think is important to remember is: Today we march. Tomorrow, we stay involved.”