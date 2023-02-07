PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A project that brought President Biden to Portland last April made its way into Tuesday’s State of the Union Speech.

During Biden’s trip to PDX, he touted how a portion of the $1 trillion infrastructure plan helps ensure airport runways can survive earthquakes, a detail he highlighted during his speech.

“Already, we’ve funded over 20,000 projects, including at major airports from Boston to Atlanta, to Portland. These projects will put hundreds of thousands of people to work rebuilding our highways, bridges, railroads, tunnels, ports and airports, clean water, and high-speed internet across America.”

The announcement brought multiple politicians to their feet, including Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.

Biden said new standards will require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America.