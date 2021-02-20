Pro-Trump protesters expected at Herrera Beutler’s office

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks during a Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee hearing about the COVID-19 response on Capitol Hill in Washington. Herrera Beutler, who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, is urging people with knowledge of conversations Trump had during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

Jaime Herrera Beutler was at the center of the Trump impeachment

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Across the country, state Republican party members have targeted those GOP Congressional lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

One of the 10 GOP House members to do so is Jaime Herrera Beutler. She then found herself thrust into the middle of Trump’s impeachment trial when she recounted a damning phone call she heard House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have with Trump during the insurrection.

At 2 p.m. Saturday a group of protesters organized by Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson is expected to gather outside Herrera Beutler’s office in Vancouver. “She voted for impeachment. So now we vote her out,” the promotional graphic proclaims.

Her statement February 12 asserting that Trump rebuffed a request from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., upended Trump’s Senate trial and sparked a fight about calling Herrera Beutler as a witness. That outcome was avoided by a last-minute bargain between Democratic prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.

Herrera Beutler, 42, has not spent her career seeking that kind of attention.

She was first elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional District in 2010, emphasizing her humble roots and connecting with voters by describing how she and her husband were renters still saving money to purchase their first home.

Her February 12 statement said McCarthy told her he spoke with Trump as rioters were storming the Capitol. She said McCarthy asked Trump to publicly “call off the riot” and he told Trump that the violent mob was made up of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members.

In her statement, posted on Twitter, Herrera Beutler said: “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

She then called on people with knowledge of Trump’s conversation with McCarthy to speak out.

“And to the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time,” she said.

Exactly one month before that, Herrera Beutler issued another statement announcing her decision to vote for impeachment that laid the blame for the insurrection squarely on the shoulders of Trump.

“The President of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. That riot led to five deaths. People everywhere watched in disbelief as the center of American democracy was assaulted. The violent mob bludgeoned to death a Capitol police officer as they defaced symbols of our freedom. These terrorists roamed the Capitol, hunting the Vice President and the Speaker of the House,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.