PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – State Treasurer Tobias Read announced his bid to be the next Oregon Secretary of State — claiming he will bring accountability to the office following former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s resignation.

Read was elected as treasurer in 2016 and was among the Democratic candidates for the governorship in 2022.

In Oregon, the secretary of state is next in line to the governor’s seat. When asked by KOIN 6 News if he sees the secretary’s office as a pathway to the governor’s seat Read emphasized that he wants to bring accountability to the secretary’s office and didn’t address the possibility of running for governor.

“What I see is a need to restore confidence and accountability to the secretary of state’s office. This is an office that is just so essential to everything we do in state government, and I want to make sure that people know their voices and their votes count and are valued, that audits are professionally run, that we have a sense of professionalism and stability in that office. That’s what I’ve built at the state treasury. That’s the approach I want to bring to the secretary of state’s office,” Read said.

Read’s stated goal of bringing accountability to the office echoes a statement from the current Secretary of State Lavonne Griffin-Valade, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Tina Kotek after Shemia Fagan resigned in May over ethical concerns surrounding her paid consulting contract with La Mota cannabis company.

Read said he was disappointed by Fagan’s La Mota scandal.

“It underscores for me how we have to have high standards for ourselves, those of us who have the honor of serving in elected office have to remember that we work for voters. We have to operate at that level with that clear understanding, bringing a clear sense of priority, of accountability, of professionalism and confidence to these offices is essential,” Read said.

Fagan claimed one of the reasons she took on the consulting role was because as a single mother, she couldn’t make ends meet with her $77,000 salary as secretary of state.

“I am definitely not running because of the salary. I’m running because there’s a need here and I care about this state, I have invested a lot of my time and I want it to be the sort of place that I want to grow old in and our kids and all Oregon kids have a future in,” Read said.

He added, “there’s no question that our statewide officers stack up pretty low when compared to the rest of state offices around the country and you could certainly make the case that there would be more talented people who would consider running for office if the salary were a bit higher. It might well be a good investment and I’m glad that conversation is happening in the legislature. The referral that they sent to voters to set up a commission to review those salaries seems to me to be a sensible step.”

Eyeing the secretary’s seat, Read says in order to bring stability into the office, the secretary of state needs to set priorities and understand that elected officials should not get special treatment.

“I think it’s really a matter of setting priorities clearly, of making it an understood expectation that we operate with those standards in place, that we run audits in a professional way, that elections are administered fairly, that no one has special access or special treatment,” Read said. “The current secretary of state is well situated to want to bring that approach. She’s indicated that she does not plan to run and that’s why I want to bring the experience and skills that I’ve had at the treasury into the secretary of state’s office,” Read said.