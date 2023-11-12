PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Janelle Bynum has been a member of the Oregon House since 2017. Now, the legislator and co-owner of four McDonald’s restaurants in Clackamas County and Portland is running for Congress.

She’s looking to unseat freshman Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer in Oregon’s 5th congressional district. That area includes the southeast suburbs of Portland, the majority of Clackamas County, parts of Marion County, all of Linn County and goes all the way to Bend.

Bynum is not the only strong Democrat in the race. She’ll first have to defeat Jamie McLeod Skinner- who Chavez-Deremer narrowly defeated in 2022- and Metro Council president Lynn Peterson.

Rep. Bynum stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her endorsement from Gov. Tina Kotek, why a Democrat should take back this congressional seat, the idea of bipartisanship, her priorities should she be elected to Congress and what she expects from the next Oregon legislative session in February.