Report: Rep. Hernandez created hostile environment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An independent investigation found Rep. Diego Hernandez created a hostile work environment at the State Capitol in Salem, fueling a new call for the East Portland Democrat to resign.

The report released January 22 said Hernandez became controlling and abusive after his relationship with the women ended. Three women offered testimony and said he harassed them and made them fear for their jobs.

Oregon Speaker of the House Tina Kotek said she believes the women and has from the beginning.

“The investigation report documents the experiences of women who have felt unsafe and feared retaliation from Representative Hernandez. This is serious and disturbing. I believed the women when they came forward last year and I believe them now,” Kotek said. “I’m focused on doing everything I can to ensure the Capitol is a safe working environment and that people can do their work without the threat of harassment or retaliation.”

The Oregon Education Association called for Hernandez to step down. In a statement, they said: “These abuses of power have made us lose our confidence in Rep. Hernandez and we believe that he can no longer effectively represent the members of his district.”