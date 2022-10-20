Republican candidate Christine Drazan and Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin at a campaign event on Oct. 18, 2022 (Provided by Drazan’s campaign)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following last weekend’s visit from President Biden campaigning for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan hosted a campaign event in Aurora this week with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The event, which Drazan’s campaign says had an estimated 2,000 attendees, took place Tuesday night at The Barn at Countryside.

Drazan spoke first about accountability and solving the homelessness crisis within the state.

“We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to what’s happening in our streets and enable, in fact, open-air drug use because we have my opponents that legalized drugs,” Drazan said. “We have to repeal ballot measure 110 we have got to. So here’s how this is going to go; we’re going to show compassion, we’re going to offer services and then we’re going to hold people accountable.”

She then welcomed Gov. Youngkin to the stage, who spoke to the crowd about his success in Virginia and encouraged Oregonians to vote and to remind others to vote as well.

He concluded the event by telling the audience to look toward the future.

“Because when we come together,” Youngkin said, “we know that Oregon’s best days, that Virginia’s best days, that America’s best days are in front of us.”

More out-of-state politicians are expected to visit Oregon in the coming days, with Massachusetts’ Sen. Elizabeth Warren stumping for Kotek and Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Jamie McLeod-Skinner this weekend during her swing to the Pacific Northwest. President Joe Biden was also in Oregon last weekend for fundraising events for Kotek.

Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 8.