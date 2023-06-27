PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As hopefuls enter the 2024 presidential race, Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing a test of his candidacy ahead of a live town hall on NewsNation.

Recent polling shows Kennedy at nearly 20% of the vote in a challenge against President Joe Biden, but a Quinnipiac poll shows Kennedy draws more support from Republicans and Independents than Democrats.

“This is a moment where RFK Jr., who first got a lot of attention for having a famous name, and then got a lot of attention for some pretty wild positions that he has taken on a number of issues – including vaccines, including the war in Ukraine, including the CIA – and he’s generated a lot of buzz. This is the moment where he is going to face, what I would submit, is probably the toughest test of his candidacy so far, which is answering real voter’s real, practical questions about his candidacy and doing it in front of a national television audience,” NewsNation Political Editor Chris Stirewalt told KOIN 6 News.

As reported by The Hill, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been an environmental advocate and is known as a “prominent anti-vaccine activist.” He also founded the Children’s Health Defense non-profit that has promoted anti-vaccine stances.

NewsNation is hosting a live town hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, June 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., hosted by journalist Elizabeth Vargas.

At this stage in the race to 2024, voters are facing a crowded Republican race with candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Former Vice President Mike Pence challenging former President Donald Trump — who Stirewalt points out, is entering the race with baggage of his own.

Trump’s candidacy comes after audio obtained by CBS News appears to have the former president describing, “highly confidential, secret documents” in a July 2021 recording first obtained by CNN. The recording was cited in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment, related to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Stirewalt questions whether the alleged mishandling of classified documents will sway voters from Trump.

“On the legal matters of the case, people — including Trump’s former attorney general and his former defense secretary — say the charges are serious, say if the tape is real, would be tough to beat. And if that’s the case, Trump’s solution here is to basically attack the premise of being prosecuted at all,” Stirewalt explained.

“For Republicans right now, they obviously feel defensive about their former president, they want to rally to his side,” Stirewalt said. “The question for Trump is, as we push on into the fall — especially if there are other indictments as there may be — are Republican voters willing to take that baggage into the general election?”

Because it’s early in the campaign season, Stirewalt says it’s difficult to say if voters are willing to take Trump into the general election as some Republican challengers have time to gain traction.

“This is a different kind of race because Trump is functioning as sort of a de facto incumbent,” Stirewalt said. “He has a lot of the advantages of incumbency. But he also has some of the disadvantages of being a frontrunner, which is to say that he’s on the shelf, he’s out there for a long time and the target is on him.”

Stirewalt pointed to Republicans’ criticism of Trump, noting, “You saw Ron DeSantis go down to the Texas border and it was an attack from Donald Trump for failing to deliver on the promises that he had made before. Chris Christie it out, Mike Pence is out for goodness sake, coming after Trump.”

“This is a phase of the primary nomination where voters are picking their favorites. Who do they feel good about and with Trump, they feel good about sticking it to the man, right? They want to stick it to Joe Biden. They want to stick it to the media…so, that’s step one,” Stirewalt explained. “Step two is when you make choices about who do you really want to nominate? And the choice of Trump, I mean you would have to say, was reckless when you could have a candidate that didn’t have the baggage of scandals that Trump did, to say nothing of even January 6th.”